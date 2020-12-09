Stanbic IBTC Takes Together4ALimb Initiative to Next Level

In order to encourage limbless individuals to participate in a virtual walk and create awareness on the challenges encountered by limbless people, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC has created an app for its Together4ALimb initiative.

The scheme commenced in 2015 to educate people about the plight of children living with limb loss. This year’s edition was held virtually in compliance with the social distancing guidelines.

Since its commencement, the financial institution has organised series of activities and has given hope to selected underprivileged children who have lost their limbs by providing them with prosthetics and Education Trust worth over N250 million for 40 children. The prosthetics are replaced annually until the beneficiaries turn 18 years old.

The #Together4ALimb web application engendered participation from the public while reaching a wider audience.

Interested individuals logged onto the #Together4ALimb app to take and record their walks. The goal was to hit a 36-kilometre milestone in six days. Individuals could pause and pick up from where they stopped to continue the walk.

Overall, 505 people registered for the #Together4ALimb walk. A total of 2,356km was covered by the participants over a combined period of 440 hours, spread across 784 sessions.

Commenting on the success of 2020 edition, chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Dr Demola Sogunle, thanked participants for their time and effort.

He said, “Our commitment to all aspects of our flagship initiative, including the yearly charity walk to raise awareness, remains as strong as ever because as an institution, we are resolute in our determination to help limbless children live a normal life while pursuing their beautiful dreams.”

This year, 10 beneficiaries were helped with prosthetic limbs and awarded educational trusts worth N1.5 million to enable them to pursue their dreams of acquiring quality education.

The beneficiaries were Covenant Sunday Okon; Anabel Ayuba; Nasirdeen Rabi’u; Emmanuella Offor; Chidinma Blessing Udeh; Hamza Ahmed Rufai; Yakubu Haruna Yakubu; Qoyyumat Oluwadarasimi Okesanjo; David Ahmed Aliyu and Aisha Gidare.

