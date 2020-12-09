Rep. Hembe defects from APGA to APC

By Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, Dec. 9, 2020 Rep. Herman Hembe, representing Konshisha/Vandeikya Federal Constituency in Benue has defected from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija247news reports that Hembe announced his defection at Tuesday’s plenary, declining to state reasons for his action.

Reacting, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, Minority Leader of the House said that Hembe’s defection was unconstitutional.

Elumelu said that there was no crisis in APGA to warrant the lawmaker’s defection, adding that his action was not in the best interest of democracy in Nigeria.

According to him, leaving APGA for APC without crisis in APGA is a breach of the Constitution.

Contributing, Rep. Solomon Bob (PDP-Rivers) said that frequent defection of lawmakers from one political party to another was not healthy for Nigerian democracy.

He urged lawmakers to always abide by the rules guiding defections from one party to another, adding that the movement of members to other parties should be discouraged.

Speaking, the Deputy Speaker, Mr Ahmed Wase who presided over the plenary, disagreed with Elumelu, saying that APGA might be facing internal crisis which were unknown to Nigerians.

“The fact that you are not aware of crisis in APGA does not mean there is no crisis in the party,” he said.

