Our victory in Lagos by-elections vote of confidence in Sanwo-Olu

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, Dec. 9, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has described its victory in the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly by-elections as a vote of confidence on Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s government.

The APC’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said that the euphoria generated by the peaceful conduct and the victory of APC in the elections had continued to reverberate throughout the nation.

“Since the inception of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration, the Lagos State Government has hit the ground running in a dogged determination to fulfill its part of the social contract.

“The Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe 2 House of Assembly by- elections presented an opportunity to assess the performance of the present administration and most especially its response to the unexpected challenges.

“While our opponents focused on unimpressive rhetorics which failed to impress the electorate, we presented candidates with impeccable pedigree who will undoubtedly complement the progressive governance in the state.

“The failure of the the campaign of calumny, once again , demonstrated the political sophistication of Lagosians who saw through the facade of deliberate misinformation, deceit and propaganda.

“Through their votes, the electorate in the Lagos East Senatorial district acknowledged and appreciated the various developmental projects in their part of the state,” Oladejo said.

The spokesman said that the party appreciated the tremendous support of the electorate that gave the unprecedented 89 per cent of the total votes cast to the ruling party.

He expressed the party’s renewed commitment to good governance that would be impactful on all and sundry.

Oladejo added: “Perhaps, we should also commend our opponents whose sheer falsehood and desperation served as additional impetus to work diligently for the victory.

“Our government is mindful of the need to redouble our efforts to address the various areas of challenge as an appreciation of the renewed confidence.

“While we acknowledge the right of the opposition to lament and sulk, it should be noted that consistent reality check is a recipe for political progress.”

According to him, the governor has embarked on and executed several developmental projects that have provided employment opportunities for the people and would most certainly change their socio-economic landscape when completed.

The spokesman said that Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES agenda encapsulated the essence of the desires and expectations of Lagosians, and that the governor had shown commitment to complete all inherited projects.

Oladejo listed Sanwo-Olu’s achievements to include the commissioning of 37 newly constructed roads and 500 others rehabilitated by the Public Works Bureau and the procurement of eight boats for water transportation.

He asaid that the governor also carried out recruitment, training and deployment of 1000 officers toward the improvement of public transportation and had shown commitment to construction of the 4th Mainland bridge, among others.

Naija247news reports that INEC had on Sunday declared Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed, candidates of APC, as winners of Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe II by-elections respectively.

Abiru polled 89, 204 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 11,257.

Saheed also polled 12,494 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Sikiru Alebiosu of PDP, who got 2,068 votes.

Like this: Like Loading...