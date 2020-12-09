FG spends N220mn to upgrade Dialysis Centre at FMC

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Dec. 9, 2020 The Federal Government has spent N220 million to upgrade the Dialysis Centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Gusau, the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has disclosed.

Naija247news reports that an FRC verification team, led by the Head of Monitoring and evaluation, Alhaji Bello Gulmare, on Monday visited the FMC for the verification of projects executed by the Federal Government.

Gulmare said three projects executed by the Federal Government verified in the hospital were the upgrade of the Dialysis Centre, which cost over N220 million; drainage, landscaping and parkways which cost more than N155 million, as well as on research and development.

“The commission is mandated to ensure prudence and transparency in government business and accountability in spending by the MDAs.

“We have gone round all the above mentioned projects, we are impressed with what we saw and the projects record system is also good,” Gulmare noted.

The FMC Chief Medical Director, Dr Bello Muhammad, said the verified projects were executed under the Federal Government capital projects through the Federal Ministry of Health.

“These projects are very helpful in improving healthcare delivery in the state, especially the Dialysis Centre, which is one of the best in the North-West.

“This centre helps a lot in saving the lives of people, especially those that suffered from chronic and acute kidney diseases.

The CMD noted that another important projects verified was the drainage which helped in controlling the floods and improving the environment and landscaping in the hospital.

