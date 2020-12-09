APP urges INEC to shift supplementary election in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Dec. 8, 2020 The Action Peoples Party (APP) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to shift the Bakura state constituency supplementary election in Zamfara from Dec. 9 to Dec. 19.

The state APP Chairman, Alhaji Zayyanu Haske made the call at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

Naija247news reports that INEC had declared the Dec. 5, by- election as inconclusive, following the cancellation of results in 14 polling units due to over voting.

Haske said that the shifting will allow for proper planning for smooth conduct of the poll.

“In fact, it is impossible to rectify all the problems within two days,” he said.

