APGA sets for Dec. 9, supplementary election in Zamfara

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Dec. 8, 2020 The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed readiness for the Dec. 9, supplementary election for Bakura state constituency seat in Zamfara.

Alhaji Sani Shinkafi, the state spokesman for the party, said this at a news conference in Gusau on Tuesday.

Naija247news reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the Dec. 5, by-election in the state as inconclusive following cancellation of results in 14 polling units due to over voting.

INEC also fixed Wednesday, Dec. 9, for supplementary election in the 14 polling units that were cancelled.

Shinkafi said that APGA was among the 11 political parties that agreed to take part in the election.

“INEC invited us for a meeting yesterday and all the 14 political parties that participated in the election attended the meeting.

“Out of the 14 political parties, 11 agreed with the decision of INEC to hold the election tomorrow, Wednesday, which APGA is among.

“We agreed with INEC decision to conduct the election and finish it so as to douse the political tension in the state.

“We all know that the Saturday’s election was faced with serious security challenges such as thuggery, election box snatching and others,” he said.

He added: “There was serious violence, during the poll; we never experienced such situation in the history of the state.

“We know the security situation in the state, extending the election could be a big threat to security.

“As a political party, we don’t want to create situations that will lead to security breach in the state,” Shinkafi said.

However, some of the political parties that participated in the Dec. 5, election have rejected the decision to conduct the supplementary election on Dec. 9.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and Action Peoples Party (APP) who were among the parties urged INEC to shift the election by two weeks.

