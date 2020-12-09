Access Bank Backs Roundtable for African Fintech Innovators

Africa’s leading digital innovation hub, Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF), is set to host the first virtual edition of its FinTech innovation roundtable on December 11, 2020.

Themed Let’s Talk Tech Resilience 2021, the event, to be held in partnership with Access Bank, will feature experts in venture capital, technology, innovation and tech startups across the globe.

The objective of the event is to understand and inspire disruptive technology-driven solutions in the financial services sector.

Speaking on the event, Mr Daniel Awe, Head of the Africa Fintech Foundry noted that, “The COVID-19 pandemic and socio-political movements have affected the world on a global scale and have interestingly accelerated digital transformations.

“For us at AFF, we have recognised the importance of focusing on topical issues and emerging trends that will transform businesses to become technology-driven, customer-centric and socially relevant post-COVID.”

“This roundtable will explore how technology must evolve to be a force that positively shapes businesses and the society to ensure a safe, peaceful and rewarding future for every citizen,” he added.

On his part, the Executive Director for Information Technology and Operations at Access Bank, Mr Ade Bajomo, stated that “As Africa’s gateway to the world, we are always at the forefront of driving technological innovations that will grow the banking industry in Nigeria as well as Africa.”

“We have partnered with the continent’s leading technology and innovation accelerator, the Africa Fintech Foundry, to bring together stakeholders from different geographical areas who share a common interest in driving technological solutions.

“The AFF Roundtable will enable participants to stay ahead of others as they will be equipped with knowledge of new and emerging trends and how they can tap into the opportunities that exist in them,” the IT expert said.

The AFF roundtable holds quarterly and this edition will host about 3000 investors, executives, and analysts from across the African startup ecosystem.

At the event, speakers will discuss Disruptive effects of the pandemic, A new reality of virtual working, Data privacy, innovation, diversity, and the regulatory landscape, Driving reliance on digital technology and collaboration tools; Customer-centricity, amongst others.

These topics would be dissected by Mr Alex-Adedipe, Managing Partner, Messrs Duale Ovia and Alex-Adedipe Law firm; Dr Obadare Peter Adewale, Co-Founder, Digital Encode; MsSusanne Hannestad, CEO, Fintech Mundi; Ms Barbara Iyayi, CEO, Unicorn Growth Capital, among others.

Interested participants can register at https://hopin.com/events/africa-fintech-foundry to be a part of the AFF Roundtable.

Like this: Like Loading...