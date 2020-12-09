45 exhibitors register for Edo 2020 trade fair, says official

By Joy Odigie

Benin, Dec. 8, 2020 Nonfewer than 45 exhibitors have registered for Edo 2020 Trade Fair scheduled for Dec. 14, an official told the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Osayande Igbo, Director of the Fair’s Planning Committee, Mr Osayande Igbe, disclosed in Benin on Tuesday said the registration of exhibitors and Road show started on Dec. 4.

“We started the fair with registration of exhibitors, because we want participants to know the different categories of exhibitors that will be on ground.

“The registration is still ongoing, while the list of registered exhibitors will be published on the trade fair website for enquiries,” the director said.

He said the road shows, which started days before the commencement of the fair, would be sustained throughout the fair as a means of creating continued awareness.

He added that exhibitors and participants are assured of adequate security and discounted prices of products and services during the fair.

“Goods and services will be available at affordable prices, so we are urging Edo residents to come and shop for the Christmas and New Year Day celebrations.

“The fair will also offer opportunities for Small and Medium scale businesses to partner with bigger firms and expand their businesses”, he added.

