Sokoto Lawmakers commend contractors for quality work

By Muhammad Bello

Binji (Sokoto State) Dec. 7, 2020 The Sokoto State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Community Development has lauded contractors for quality work on various projects across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Committee chairman Habibu Modachi (PDP- Isa), made the commendation when he led the Lawmakers on an oversight visit to some ongoing projects in Binji LGA on Monday.

Modachi, however, directed those contractors that had abandoned their projects to return to site, saying that government would not condone any failure on project completion beyond their stipulated periods.

“As Lawmakers we will always ensure the best for our people, as such we are calling on all contractors who abandoned projects allocated to them to return back, in order to complete the work as agreed.

“The purpose of these projects is to ensure the best living standard of our people and when completed we are confident that the purpose will surely be achieved. Therefore, any failure from any contractor will surely be dealt with in accordance with the contract agreement and conditions,” he said.

The Lawmaker added that the committee was impressed with the high standards and qualitative work done by some of the contractors, and they remained committed to ensuring that all contractors delivered quality projects.

Earlier, the Director Planning, Ministry for Local Government, Alhaji Sani Ahmad, commended the legislators for their dedication to ensuring government projects were properly managed.

Ahmad said that the Ministry was executing projects for the renovation of 120 classrooms and construction of 50 new six blocks of classrooms and schools’ administrative blocks across the 23 LGAs of the state.

The Director also said that the Ministry had constructed Semi-Urban water schemes of 1.5 million litre capacity across most of the 23 LGAs of the state, adding that the project, which aimed at ensuring availability of potable water supply across the state, had been delivered in most of the LGAs, while some others were at the level of completion.

Like this: Like Loading...