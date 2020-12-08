Sokoto assembly approves N538m virement request

By Muhammad Bello

Sokoto, Dec. 8, 2020 The Sokoto State House of Assembly has approved the sum of N538 million virement request presented before it by Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The approval followed a motion moved by Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela), the Leader of the House, during Tuesday’s plenary.

Ambarura told the House that the governor had forwarded the application for virement warrant through the Political Affairs Department to cater for some projects in the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

“This is for the consideration and subsequent approval by the House.

“The request is necessitated by the present administration’s desire to address a number of development projects.

“However, the request is on projects that were not adequately provided for in the 2020 Appropriation Law,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the Tuesday’s sitting put the request into a voice-vote and was unanimously approved by the lawmakers.

