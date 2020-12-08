SMEDAN trains 70 teachers on entrepreneurship skills in Nasarawa State

By Sunday John

Lafia, Dec. 8, 2020 The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in partnership with Nasarawa State Government has begun an entrepreneurship training for 70 teachers across the state.

Speaking at the commencement of the three-day training on Tuesday in Lafia, Dr Dikko Radda, Director-General (DG) and Chief Executive of SMEDAN, said the programme was aimed at stimulating the culture of entrepreneurship in schools.

Radda said that the programme was carefully designed to guide the teachers on how to handhold the pupils/students toward their entrepreneurial journey.

The director-general who was represented at the occasion by Charity Abbah, North-Central Coordinator of SMEDAN, explained that it was a train-the-trainer programme meant to be stepped down to the students.

The manual for the training includes; “how to become an entrepreneur, identity business opportunities, sales and marketing skills and how to secure capital to start a business”.

Others are:“where to do business, how to keep business records, regulatory issues, developing business model and business plans, among others,’’ he said.

The chief executive said the agency initiated the programme to prepare the young ones for life-changing opportunities than to just get degree certificate to look for job.

He said that the agency was optimistic that the programme would go a long way in actualising the Federal Government’s efforts of lifting 100 million people out of poverty.

He, therefore, urged the State Government to take ownership of the programme and step it down to all primary and secondary schools in the state.

Responding, Gov. Abdullahi Sule commended the efforts of the agency for the partnership to train teachers on entrepreneurial skills with the view to curtailing poverty, unemployment and restiveness.

Sule described the programme as apt and in line with the state government’s development plan as captured in Nasarawa Economic Development Strategy.

He said the government would continue to give priority to human capital development through huge investment in the education sector.

He urged all the participants to take the training seriously and step it down in their respective schools.

Earlier, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, the State Commissioner of Education, Science and Technology,expressed government’s determination to partner with any group interested in inculcating skills in the people.

Sabo said the 70 teachers were drawn from private and public schools across the 13 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to her, education is a priority of the state government.

She said the state government had allocated 26 per cent of its 2020 budget and 31 per cent in 2021 proposed budget to the sector in compliance with UNESCO’s recommendation.

