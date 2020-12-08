Missing INEC staff found- Official

By
Naija247news Media, New York
-
0
Electoral commission officers count votes at Shagari Health Unit polling station in Yola, Adamawa State on February 23, 2019 after the polls were closed during the day of the General elections. - Nigeria began counting votes in presidential elections, even as many people had yet to even cast their ballot because of delays in the opening of polling units and problems with staffing and technology. Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week announced a one-week delay to the election, just hours before it was due to get under way. The presidential contest will see incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (APC) seek to win a second four-year term against former vice president Atiku Abubakar (PDP). (Photo by CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP/Getty Images)

By Emmanuel Oloniruha
Abuja, Dec. 7, 2020 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its ad hoc staff who went missing during the Dec. 5, Bakura State Constituency by-election in Zamfara have been found.

INEC Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Nick Dazang, confirming their return while speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday.

Dazang said that the ad hoc staff were found hale and hearty.

“I am exceedingly glad to report that INEC Administrative Secretary in Zamfara, Mr Garba Lawal just informed me that our ad hoc staff who went missing have been found, hale and hearty.

“He said that they run for their dear lives during a commotion and in the process could not retrace their ways back. May Almighty God be praised for this wonderful development,” he said.

Dazang commended the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), the administrative secretary and security agencies for their efforts in finding the missing ad hoc staff.

INEC had earlier declared the two ad hoc staff missing.

The commission also declared the Dec. 5, by-election as inconclusive, while fixing Wednesday, Dec. 9 for the conclusion of the election.

Join Naija247news Alerts on Telegram

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.