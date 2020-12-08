Middle East and Africa Automated Dispensing Systems Market Forecast to 2027 – Centralized System Segment by Operation is Estimated to Lead the Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Centralized system segment by operation is estimated to lead the market growth during the forecast period

The Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market is expected to reach US$73.32 Mn in 2027 from US$44.98 Mn in 2019 with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The report highlights trends prevailing in the Middle East and Africa Automated Dispensing Systems Market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market, based on operation, is segmented into decentralized systems and centralized systems. The centralized systems segment held the larger share of the market in 2019. In the wake of the increasing incidence of deaths caused by medication errors, government bodies across the globe have started encouraging pharmacies and hospitals to implement advanced technologies for dispensing accurate dosage of medicines to treat medical conditions more effectively.

Hospitals are adopting advanced technologies such as automated dispensing systems to store, dispense, and track medicines in order to improve efficiency and patient safety. These systems enhance the efficiency of medication distribution and also minimize the medication errors in hospitals. As the majority of geriatric population suffers from various chronic diseases, there is increase in the demand for advanced medication.

Middle and East Africa automated dispensing systems market is expected to grow owing to factors such as increasing adoption of processes to control inventory costs, rise in awareness towards health and safety for reduction of medication errors, improving healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements during the forecast period. However, problems associated with automated dispensing systems like excessive use of overrides in cabinets with patient profiling and placing the patient at risk of allergic reactions are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

Cerner Corporation, Capsa Healthcare, OMNICELL INC., ARxIUM, and Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems are among the leading companies operating in the Middle East and Africa automated dispensing systems market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

2. Automated Dispensing Systems Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Middle East and Africa Automated Dispensing Systems Market – Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

5. Automated Dispensing Systems Market – Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Medication Errors

5.1.2 Rising Geriatric Population

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Problems Associated with Automated Dispensing Systems

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technological Developments

5.5 Impact Analysis

6. Automated Dispensing Systems Market- Middle East and Africa Analysis

6.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Dispensing Systems Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

7. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis – By Operation

7.1 Overview

7.2 Automated Dispensing Systems Market Share, by Operation, 2019 and 2027 (%)

7.3 Centralized Systems

7.4 Decentralized Systems

8. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis – By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Automated Dispensing Systems Market Share, by Application, 2019 and 2027 (%)

8.3 In-Patient Automated Dispensing

8.4 Out-Patient Automated Dispensing

9. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis – By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Automated Dispensing Systems Market Share, by End User, 2019 and 2027 (%)

9.3 Hospital Pharmacies

9.4 Retail Pharmacies

10. Automated Dispensing Systems Market Analysis and Forecasts To 2027 – Middle East and Africa Analysis

11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Automated Dispensing Systems Market

11.1 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

12. Company Profiles

Cerner Corporation

Capsa Healthcare

OMNICELL INC.

ARxIUM

Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems

