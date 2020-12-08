Lawmaker lauds APC’s victory in Lagos by-elections

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, Dec.7, 2020 Mr Jude Idimogu, lawmaker representing Oshodi-Isolo at the Lagos State House of Assembly, has lauded the victory of the party at the Dec. 5, Lagos East Senatorial by election and Kosofe House of Assembly by-election.

Idimogu said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, adding that the victory was well deserved.

According to him, APC is fully in control of the state because it is loved by a substantial number of residents.

“I congratulate our great party on this well-deserving victory at the poll in the by-elections.I didn’t expect less, anyway, because our party is strong and loved by the majority of the people.

“I want to also thank all people residing in the five Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state where the elections took place for their support for the APC and its candidates.

“We have come to understand that APC is the way to go for the people in Lagos. APC owns Lagos State, thus the political future of people in Lagos is in APC.

“All of us must support the party,” Idimogu said.

The two-term lawmaker promised that the newly elected lawmakers would not disappoint their constituents.

He said that residents of Lagos East Senatorial District have done well by supporting both Mr Tokunbo Abiru and Mr Obafemi Saheed of APC to win the election.

INEC had on Sunday declared both Abiru and Saheed, candidates of APC, as winners of Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe II by-elections.

Abiru polled 89, 204 votes to defeat Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 11,257.

Saheed polled 12,494 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Sikiru Alebiosu of PDP who got 2,068.

