Jigawa Assembly passes N156.58bn 2021 Appropriation Bill

By Abdullahi Mohammed

Duste, Dec. 8, 2020 The Jigawa State House of Assembly has passed the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N156.588 billion.

This followed the adoption of a 2021 appropriation committee’s report led by the House Committee on Appreciation chairman, Hon. Suleiman Kadara, at plenary on Tuesday in Dutse.

Kadara, who is representing Guri Constituency, told the House that the committee had done justice to the appropriation bill presented by Gov. Muhammad Badaru to the house on Nov. 4.

Badaru had sought the consideration of the House to appropriate the sum of N156.588 billion for the services of the Jigawa State Government during the period of Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Of the figures, N78.346 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditures, including provisions for contingency and stabilization funds, while N78.241 was for capital expenditure.

Kadara, therefore, moved that the house approve the committee’s recommendation by approving the appropriation bill of N156.588 billion.

The Speaker, Idris Garba, commended the appropriation’s committee for fulfilling the mandate given to it by the house.

However, after debate on the committee’s recommendations, the Majority Leader, Hon. Habu Maigatari, representing Maigatari Constituency, moved a motion for adopting the committee’s report which the house unanimously approved.

Similarly, the house also approved the 2021 Appropriation for the 27 Local Government Council of N71.833 billion.

Contributing after passing the appropriation bill, the speaker promised to give the state executive all necessary support for successful implementation of the budget.

