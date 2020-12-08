IPAC tasks Nasarawa Govt. on conduct of LG election

By Sunday John

Lafia, Dec. 8, 2020 Nasarawa State chapter of Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has tasked the State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to expedite action for the conduct of local government election in the state.

This is contained in a communiqué read by the IPAC chairman, Cletus Oga, at the end of its meeting on Tuesday in Lafia.

The group said that the call for NASIEC to fast track the process of election ahead of the expiration of the current tenure of officials at the Local Government Area (LGAs) in May 2021, was to avoid a breach of the country’s constitution.

It advised the state government to strictly abide by the provisions of the country’s 1999 constitution (as amended) as it affects governance at the third tier of government.

The group charged NASIEC to urgently release a timetable preparatory to the conduct of free, fair and credible local government election.

It also urged governor Abdullahi Sule to provide NASIEC with the necessary funds for the conduct of the election.

IPAC however, lauded the performance of the Gov.Sule-led administration so far in the state.

It noted that the administration had performed creditably in the healthcare sector, rural roads construction, education as well as attracting investors to the state.

It further commended the governor for introducing new innovations which had boosted the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

The group also urged political aspirants for the various positions in the LGAs to eschew bitterness and play by the rules for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, chairman of NASIEC, Ayuba Wandai, recently announced that the commission would conduct local government election in February 2021

Wandai, while defending the commission’s budget before the State House of Assembly, said N600 million had been earmarked for the election.

