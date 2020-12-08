Firms partner Empower to deploy solar energy to farms

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

Ibadan, Dec. 8, 2020 Rensource, a leading West African renewable energy services provider, has moved into the provision of Commercial & Industrial (C&I) solar project in partnership with the Norwegian Impact Investment Company, Empower New Energy.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rensource, Mr Ademola Adesina, said this on Saturday.

Adesina said the project was to deploy a 700 KWp solar photo-voltaic plant to one of Nigeria´s largest egg producer, Premium Poultry Farms.

He said the power plant, ground-mounted on Premium Poultry’s farm, would generate ca.1 gigawatt hour of clean energy annually, save up to 25 000 tonnes of CO2 in its lifetime and contribute to Abuja´s fight against local air pollution.

According to him, the landmark project was one of the largest power purchase agreements for solar energy signed in the C&I sector in Nigeria and will represent the poultry industry’s largest single clean energy project.

He said the power plant was expected to operate for at least 25 years, according to the power purchase agreement signed between the off-taker Premium Poultry and Empower.

“This solution for Premium Poultry Farms, demonstrates our ability to meet the energy needs of a diverse array of industrial customers.

“We are honoured to supply affordable clean energy to further grow Nigeria’s critically important agricultural sector, while cutting emissions,” Adesina said in a statement,

He also quoted the Chairman of Premium Poultry Farms, Alhaji Mahey Rasheed as saying that Premium Poultry Farms could produce ca. 600 000 eggs daily and has its own feed mill, making it the country´s largest egg producer.

He noted that the company took pride in distributing and nourishing Nigerian families with quality eggs across the country.

“This project, which is due to commence operations in December 2020, will have an important footprint in terms of sustainability.

“It will save up to 840 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year and create 40 jobs during its construction and operations phase.

“We take immense pride in being good stewards of the environment and are pleased to further enhance our efforts with this solution.

“Sustainability is at the heart of the farm’s philosophy. This project also allows us to benefit from the substantially lower energy costs offered by the solar PV technology.

“We are excited to become the largest solar-powered poultry farm in the country,” Mahey said.

Also, Mr Terje Osmundsen, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Empower New Energy, noted that Empower was very pleased to collaborate with Rensource Energy to finance the project with Premium Poultry Farms.

He said that the project reflected the success, dynamism and growth of Nigeria’s renewable energy sector.

“Our investment fund is poised to accelerate Africa’s transition to clean energy and this is evident in how quickly we have been able to mobilise financing for this crucial project.

“Empower New Energy is an award-winning impact investment company investing in small and medium-scale renewable energy projects across Africa through its investment vehicle, Empower Invest.

“The investors in the fund include Norfund (Norway’s Investment Fund for developing countries), ElectriFI (the electrification Financing Initiative, funded by the EU) and a group of private impact investors.

“Empower operates from its offices in Oslo, London, Nairobi and Accra and through local partners in Nigeria, amongst others,” Osmundsen said.

