FBN Holdings wins ‘Great Place to Work’ award

FBN Holdings Group said it won awards at the 2020 Great Place to Work Award ceremony held in Lagos, recently.

The holding company along with its subsidiary companies, First Bank of Nigeria Lmited, FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FBNQuest Capital won various awards at the event According to a statement, FBN Holdings Plc received a Platinum Certification as a Great Workplace further attesting to the quality of its people practices.

The holding company received the award for the Best Workplace for Millennials; this has become evident with a high percentage of its workforce in this age category and the targeted HR initiatives to drive engagement and retention.

FBNHoldings in the same breath topped the following two categories and received the awards as the Best in Leadership Practice and Best Workplace for Women. Overall, FBNHoldings was ranked as the second best workplace.

In the other categories, First Bank of Nigeria Limited received a gold certification as a great workplace and also won the ‘Best workplace in learning and development, affirming its peak performance in this space.

The bank was ranked as the fifth Best Workplace in the large corporates category. FBNQuest said it also had a good outing at the event, based on research feedback and metric score from the Great Place To Work team. In the other Categories- (Medium-sized Corporates), FBNQuest Merchant Bank and FBNQuest Trustees were recognised as leading and best workplaces.

Entities under the FBNQuest Group also received Gold and Silver Certifications as great places to work Speaking on the awards, the Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, UK Eke, said: “This is a reflection of the commitment and efforts of the FBN Holdings management in providing and building quality life for all our employees,” adding further, “the awards also demonstrate our recognition of the critical importance of all our employees as we seek to remain the hub for the best industry talent towards the delivery of our overall strategic objectives.”

