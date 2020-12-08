Dickson wins Bayelsa West senatorial by-election

By Shedrack Frank

Yenagoa Dec. 7, 2020 The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Seriake Dickson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of Dec. 5, Bayelsa West senatorial by-election.

INEC Returning Officer Prof. Okechukwu Okeke, of the Federal University Otuoke, (FUO) said that Dickson polled 115,257 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Peremobowei Ebebi of All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 17,500 votes.

Eleven political parties participated at the election.

