APC says Buhari, National Assembly working to tackle insecurity

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Dec.7, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) says President Muhammadu Buhari is collaboration with the National Assembly and the Armed Forces to adress prevailing security challenges in the country.

Mr Yekini Nabena, APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary gave the assurance in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Naija247news reports that Nabena was reacting to a statement by Mr Kingsley Chinda claiming that the president had failed in tackling security challenges in the country.

Chinda is a factional leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus at the House of Representatives.

“The leadership of the National Assembly, the President and Armed Forces which the president heads as Commander in Chief are on the same page in tackling emerging security situations in the country.

“The APC had no intention of joining issues with a crass statement credited to Kingsley Chinda, a purported factional leader of the PDP caucus in the House of Representatives,” he said.

According to him, Chinda has resorted to denigrate the office and person of the President by name calling and insults.

He added that Chinda’s intention was to play politics with the grief of citizens in the aftermath of the recent, gruesome and condemnable killings of some defenceless farmers in Zabarmari, Borno by Boko Haram terrorists.

“The APC would not join issues with Chinda and his PDP backers on this evil and ignoble road, ” Nabena said.

He further added that the APC had since learnt that Chinda does not even have the support of any of the PDP House factions he claimed to head, stressing that he was a lone and rejected voice.

“The House of Representatives has already dismissed Chinda’s rant as illogical, self serving and a ploy to derail the proposed visit of the President to the House,” Nabena said.

He maintained that the Buhari-led APC administration was poised to ensure the safety of all Nigerians across the country irrespective of the current challenges.

