APC rejects Enugu Assembly by-election, alleges irregularities

By Emmanuel

Enugu, Dec. 7, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Enugu State has rejected the outcome of the Dec. 5 Isiuzo State Constituency election in Enugu State.

Naija247news reports that the seat became vacant following the death of the former member representing the constituency, Mr Chijioke Ugwueze.

Naija247news also reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), had declared the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Amaka Ugwueze and wife of the deceased lawmaker as the winner of the election.

However, members of the APC from Isiuzo Local Government Area of the state on Monday staged a peaceful protest at the INEC office in Enugu.

One of the leaders of the protesters, Chief Chinedu Jideofo-Ogbuagu, said that the result as declared by the electoral umpire was unacceptable to them.

Jideofo-Ogbuagu said that the outcome of the exercise was contrary to how the people of the area cast their ballots.

He alleged that the victory of the APC in the election was ‘stolen’, adding that INEC ad hoc staff members collaborated with those who unleashed terror on the exercise.

“Majority of those who came out voted for the APC, but they used thugs to chase away the people and changed the results,” Jideofo-Ogbuagu said.

Also, the APC candidate in the election, Mr McDonald Ejiofor, said that he had believed the assurances from INEC that the election would be free and fair.

Ejiofor alleged that their agents were chased out and not allowed to witness collation of results.

He said that the election was marred by all manners of irregularities including multiple voting and massive thumb printing, adding that some APC supporters were injured.

Ejiofor said that he was weighing other legal options in a bid to get justice.

When contacted, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Emeka Ononamadu, said that he was surprised that they were protesting.

“Why are they protesting? Their agents were there when the results were released,” Ononamadu said.

