Ogun state plans to spend N61bn on infrastructure

As part of efforts to provide more infrastructure in the year 2021, N61bn has been devoted to works and infrastructural development in Ogun State, out of the N339bn budget presented by the Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to a statement, at the presentation of the budget before the State House of Assembly Complex in Abeokuta, Abiodun revealed that the budget was geared towards improving efficiency and effectiveness of spending and achieving a better balance between capital and recurrent expenditure.

The governor reiterated his administration’s goal to create an enabling environment for businesses, reduce identified infrastructural deficit, as well as provide fiscal stimulus to lift demand.

He said priority was given to the completion of existing projects with revenue potential and those that could enhance employment generation.

Abiodun said, “The investment focus of this administration is to create an enabling environment for businesses, reduce the identified infrastructure gap, as well as provide fiscal stimulus to lift demand.

“Hence, in allocating funds to different sectors, Ministries, Departments and Agencies, priority was given to completion of existing projects with revenue potential.”

He added that another batch of rural and township roads had just been approved by the State Executive Council for immediate construction.

The governor said, “Not less than 100 roads spread across the length and breadth of our dear state have been constructed, maintained and rehabilitated.

“Many more are at different stages of completion, while another batch of rural and township roads across the three senatorial districts was recently approved by the State Executive Council.”

Abiodun also noted that the state government budgeted N28bn for the provision of decent and affordable housing, as well as completion of all housing projects across the state in the 2021 fiscal year.

He listed housing as one of the enablers and pillars of his administration, saying that his government had successfully delivered the first phase of affordable housing.

He promised that the second phase embarked upon would be completed and delivered to the residents.

On his part, the Commissioner for Housing, Jagunmolu Omoniyi, noted that government was providing affordable houses to the people, and creating employment, through engagement of about 5,000 artisans for the various categories of ongoing housing projects.

‘’Despite the challenges, the state government will still deliver on its promises, particularly in the provision of massive housing units across the state in 2021,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...