Fidelity Bank Plc Up to N75bn Series 1 Bond Issuance Now Open

By Arthur Stevens Asset Mgt

We are pleased to inform you that the Fidelity Bank PLC (“Fidelity” or “the Bank” or “the Issuer”) up to NGN75,000,000,000 Series 1, 10 Year Fixed Rate Unsecured Subordinated Bond under the Bank’s NGN 100,000,000,000 Bond Issuance Programme is now open. The offer opens today, Monday, December 7, 2020, and is scheduled to close on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Fidelity Bank Plc (“Fidelity Bank” or “the Bank”) is a top tier-2 Bank contributing to the economic and social development of Nigeria, having carved a niche in financing the all-important small and medium scale enterprises (SMEs) space with the attendant positive impact on entrepreneurship, and employment amongst others. The Bank has evolved over the years to become a valuable brand with a notable presence in the Nigeria banking.

industry, a good geographical spread across the Country, and reporting strong financial performance superior to its peers in the tier-2 category. The Bankâ€™s financial statement as of September 2020 shows PBT stood at NGN21.3bn, total assets rose to NGN2,575.2bn compared to the NGN2,114.0bn recorded in FY2019. Total Equity increased to NGN262.2bn 9M 2020 from NGN234.0bn recorded in FY2019.

Proceeds from the Series 1 Bonds will be utilized in supporting the Bank’s Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME) and the Retail Banking Businesses as well as its Information and Technology Infrastructure.

The summary of the offer is presented above:

We look forward to your participation in the Fidelity Bank Plc up to N75 Billion Series 1 Bond Issuance.

For further information; kindly send a request via info@arthursteven.com

Like this: Like Loading...