Fidelity Bank excites stock market with smooth transition, sustained financial performance

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, has said the bank’s financial performance had continued to improve over the years.

He said this in a statement on Sunday entitled ‘Fidelity Bank excites stock market with smooth transition and sustained financial performance.”

While speaking during the closing gong ceremony on the Nigerian Stock Exchange which held virtually, he gave account of his seven-year stewardship and formerly introduced his successor, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, to stockbrokers.

Okonkwo said he delivered on the promise, upon assuming office on January 1, 2014, to foster a robust engagement with the market, grow the bank and improve on key performance indices.

“I am happy to state that we have been able to grow our return on equity which averaged at five per cent in 2013 to 13.3 per cent in 2019,” he stated.

He attributed the successful capital raising exercise of 2015 and 2017, when the bank raised N30bn local bond and $400m eurobond respectively, to the result of the deepening of investor engagements, through holding quarterly earnings calls and non-deal roadshows across different geographies.

“We are currently in the process of issuing a N74bn series 1 Bonds under our N100m Bond issuance programme,” he revealed.

The Fidelity Bank MD/CEO, who would be retiring at the end of the year, after the completion of his contract tenure, said the bank had enjoyed a very stable leadership since inception and was very pleased with the crop of leaders he was leaving behind.

“We recently appointed five executive directors from within and the incoming Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has been an integral part of management since 2015.

