By-election: Ogun APC congratulates Abiru

By Abiodun Lawal

Abeokuta, Dec. 6, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun has congratulated the Lagos East Senator-elect, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, on his success at the just-concluded by-election.

In a statement in Abeokuta on Sunday by the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, the party described Abiru’s victory as a re-affirmation of the popularity of the APC.

“On behalf of our governor, Gov. Dapo Abiodun, we wish to congratulate our National Leader, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, our Senator-elect, Mr Tokunbo Abiru, leaders and members of our great party in Lagos East Senatorial district.

“This victory is not only heart-warming but also reassuring as the party looks forward to future elections in South West Nigeria.

“We must not fail to thank voters in Lagos East senatorial district, who responded to our call and trooped out in large numbers to elect our candidate.”

He expressed confidence in the ability of the senator-elect to deliver on his campaign promises.

Oladunjoye told Abiru to continue with people-oriented representation, a legacy he said the late Sen. Adebayo Osinowo, laid.

