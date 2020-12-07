APC chairman congratulates Plateau’s first female senator-elect

By Peter Amine

Jos, Dec. 6, 2020 Chief Letep Dabang, Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau chapter, has congratulated Prof. Nora Dadu’ut, the senator-elect for the Plateau South senatorial district.

Dabang, in a statement issued shortly after Dadu’ut’s declaration as winner of the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, also congratulated the people of the zone for making history.

Naija247news reports that Dadu’ut who contested the election on the platform of the APC, polled 83,151 votes to defeat her closest challenger, Mr George Daika, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 70,838 votes; a margin of 12,313 votes.

The by-election was conducted on Dec. 5 to fill the vacancy created by the death of Sen. Ignatius Longjan which occurred on Feb. 9.

‘May I express my warmest congratulations on your landslide victory at the just concluded southern senatorial zone by-election.

“May I also congratulate the good people of Plateau South Senatorial zone for making history by producing the first female senator in the state.

“As you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your new office, I implore you to be selfless as you represent the good people of Plateau South and the APC.

“Surely, with you, Plateau Southern Senatorial zone’s interest will be sympathetically and fully protected at the National Assembly,” he said.

Letep said that as the chairman of the APC in the state he looked forward to working with the senator-elect.

He said that they would work together to develop harmonious relationships within the party leadership and to also ensure peaceful coexistence among the people of the state.

He commended Gov. Simon Lalong for his unflinching commitment toward ensuring a peaceful, free, fair and credible election.

The chairman also described Lalong’s leadership style as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

Naija247news reports that Dadu’ut is a Professor of French with the University of Jos.

