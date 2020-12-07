African Alliance pays N1.3bn claims in two months

African Alliance Insurance Plc has said it paid N1.3bn claims in October and November.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, African Alliance, Mrs Joyce Ojemudia, who disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the executives of NAIPCO to the company in Lagos, said it was in business to settle claims.

Giving a breakdown of its claims history from October till date, the company said that it paid a total of N220.5m as claims for group life insurance; for individual life including annuity, it paid N1.03bn; for Esusu, it paid N2.3m, while it paid N73.7m as takaful claims.

“The products that we are selling in the insurance sector are intangible and the only way to make them tangible is to pay claims and pay promptly,” Ojemudai said.

The African Alliance boss noted that the company was putting modalities in place to add more value to some of its products to sooth the coming year.

She said, “When some of these products were actually put in the market, COVID-19 was not around and nobody taught the impact of COVID-19 will be as big as this.

“So as soon as we put some products in the proper perspective that will soothe 2021 business year, I am sure that we will start partnering with you to tell the public that we have products that will be of common interest to them.”

Also speaking, General Manager/Lead, Business Development, Mr Steve Ajudua, said there was potential of over N1tn income in the compulsory insurance products for the insurance industry and there was a need for strict enforcement of that line of business.

