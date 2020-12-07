2nd term: CSOs task INEC Chairman on electoral reforms ahead 2023 polls

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Dec. 6, 2020 Some civil society organisations have urged the Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to prioritise electoral reforms in his second term especially ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The CSOs known as Raising New Voices and Centre for Liberty, stated this in a joint congratulatory letter to Yakubu on his confirmation for another term.

The letter, signed by Messrs Jude Feranmi and Ariyo-Dare Atoye was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

They urged Yakubu to “continue to prevail on the National Assembly to ensure the Electoral Bill was passed before February 2020”.

Yakubu was re-nominated for a second term by President Muhammadu Buhari on Nov. 9, and confirmed by the Senate on Dec. 3.

The CSOs urged the INEC boss to use his commitment to reforms and technology-driven process to further improve on Nigeria’s electoral process.

They expressed satisfaction with the confirmation of Yakubu’s re-appointment, saying there had been improvements in the recent elections conducted by the commission.

The CSOs commended the achievements of Yakubu in his first tenure, advising him to build on the successes recorded in the recent Edo and Ondo governorship elections in future elections.

“Indeed, your re-nomination by President Muhammadu Buhari is a testament to your noble accomplishments and transformational leadership at INEC.

“Your commitment to electoral reform, electoral integrity and the transformation of INEC into technology-driven institution is remarkable and should be commended beyond partisan considerations.

“We trust that this renewed mandate will spur you to build on the successes recorded in the last two governorship elections‚ to ensure free, fair and credible elections at all times,” the letter read.

The CSOs assured Yakubu of their support and contributions to the success of his second term mandate.

They also expressed their support for the proposed amendment to the Electoral Bill and other important initiatives.

Centre For liberty is a non-governmental organisation focused on Electoral reforms while Raising New Voices is a civil society movement that works with young persons on political participation and representation.

