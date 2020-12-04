West Africa Oil and Gas Midstream Market Report 2020-2025: Existing Infrastructure, Projects in Pipeline, Upcoming Projects – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The market for the West Africa oil and gas midstream market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 1.54% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Factors, such as increasing investment in the sector and increasing production and consumption of oil and gas, are expected to boost the demand for the West African oil and gas midstream market during the forecast period. However, political instability in countries is expected to impede growth in the region.

Increasing consumption in the region is expected to increase the growth in the sector with new pipelines and LNG Terminals being expected to be constructed over the forecast period.

Exploration and production of oil and gas fields in the region are expected to become an opportunity for the companies working in the oil and gas midstream industry as more pipeline and storage infrastructure may be required.

Nigeria, which produces most of oil and gas in the region, has relatively better midstream infrastructure than the other countries. Massive investment in the pipelines and LNG terminals are expected to increase the growth in the industry.

Key Market Trends

Pipeline Sector to Witness Growth

The pipeline infrastructure in the region, except Nigeria, is scarce in quantity. Much lower relative to the population. It is expected that the oil and gas market could develop as the countries prosper.

The East-West Pipeline is a proposed natural gas pipeline, running from the Obiafu-Obrikom gas plant to the Oben node in Nigeria. The length of the pipeline is expected to be approximately 127 kilometers, with a capacity of 2,000 million cubic feet per day. The pipeline is expected to start by 2020.

Petroci Foxtrot Gas Pipeline is an existing natural gas pipeline, running from Foxtrot offshore platform to Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire. The length of the pipeline is approximately 80 kilometers, with a capacity of 154 million cubic feet per day. The pipeline is one of the main pipelines in the region.

Consumption of oil in West Africa increased by 3.9%, from 30.9 million metric ton oil equivalent (mtoe), in 2017 to 32.1 mtoe, in 2018. The increase in consumption incentivizes the investors for the required increase in capacity and increases the investments in the future, thereby boosting growth in the industry.

Hence, pipeline capacity is expected to increase slightly during the forecast period due to an increase in the consumption of oil and gas and rising investment in the sector.

Nigeria Oil and Gas Midstream Sector to Witness Growth

The country has abundant supplies of gas but lacks the required infrastructure to move the feedstock to where it could be used. The investment into the midstream infrastructure is expected to reap beneficial outcomes during the forecast period.

The West African Gas pipeline is an operating pipeline that delivers gas from Nigeria’s Niger Delta to West African nations, such as Benin, Togo, and Ghana. The length of the pipeline is approximately 677 kilometers (421 miles), with a capacity of 200 million cubic feet per day. The pipeline is one of the main pipelines in the region because it connects many countries together.

The oil production increased in the country, by 3.0%, from 95.5 million metric ton in 2017 to 98.4 million metric ton in 2018. An increase in oil production is expected to incentivize the investors to invest in the sector, thereby increasing the growth of the industry.

The Nigerian oil and gas midstream industry is expected to grow slightly over the forecast period due to the expected increase in the production and consumption of gas and an increase in the investment into the pipeline infrastructure of the country.

Competitive Landscape

The West African oil and gas midstream market is consolidated. Some of the major companies include Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Eni SPA, Societe Nationale d’Operations Petrolieres de la Cote d’Ivoire (Petroci), and Chevron Corporation.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD million, until 2025

4.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4.4 Government Policies and Regulations

4.5 Market Dynamics

4.5.1 Drivers

4.5.2 Restraint

4.6 Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 PESTLE ANALYSIS

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.1.1 Overview

5.1.1.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

5.1.1.1.2 Projects in Pipeline

5.1.1.1.3 Upcoming Projects

5.1.2 Storage

5.1.2.1 Overview

5.1.2.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

5.1.2.1.2 Projects in Pipeline

5.1.2.1.3 Upcoming Projects

5.1.3 LNG Terminals

5.1.3.1 Overview

5.1.3.1.1 Existing Infrastructure

5.1.3.1.2 Projects in Pipeline

5.1.3.1.3 Upcoming Projects

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Nigeria

5.2.2 Ghana

5.2.3 Rest of West Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

6.3.2 Royal Dutch Shell PLC

6.3.3 Eni SPA

6.3.4 Societe Nationale d’Operations Petrolieres de la Cote d’Ivoire (Petroci)

6.3.5 Chevron Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

