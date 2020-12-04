Syngency, the World’s Premier Talent Management Platform, Acquires Melomax (Formerly YouMe&Co), Appoints Glen Ward as CEO.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–

Los Angeles-based Syngency – the preeminent talent management platform across the US, Europe, and Australia – has today announced its acquisition of South Africa-based Melomax, a leading talent and pre-production management solution worldwide. The combined businesses will operate under the Syngency brand.

Both Syngency and Melomax have operated in the entertainment sector for more than 15 years, and the deal perfectly suits their shared vision for providing a new standard in complete talent management software, meeting the unique demands of not only the job creators, but also the talent community.

“Partnering with Melomax’s dynamic team of industry experts and blending their unique and complimentary software secures an exciting opportunity for Syngency to strengthen and expand our service offering into broader entertainment markets within the US and internationally,” explains Ryan Marshall (Syngency founder and now Chief Product Officer). “This deal supports our strategy of leading the market by meeting the industry’s demands for a single provider to help manage all pre-production needs and boost productivity. We’re now able to offer the most comprehensive and efficient solution for acting, modeling, and entertainment job creators – by helping them source, select, schedule, and communicate with talent.”

Alongside the acquisition, leadership of the company will transition from Syngency founder Ryan Marshall to Glen Ward – formerly CEO at Virgin Entertainment Group, and most recently Casting Networks. The founder wholeheartedly welcomes the new CEO aboard: “Recruiting such a seasoned international executive as Glen Ward to lead the operation is a true testament to the attractiveness and value of our exciting new venture.”

Stepping into the Syngency CEO role, Glen Ward adds: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining an enhanced Syngency business at this pivotal stage. Having continually monitored the development of entertainment and talent management solutions worldwide, there remains a significant demand for innovation and improvement in the customer experience. And together with our world class team, and excellent product and service, we pledge to cater to that need.”

