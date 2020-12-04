Standard Chartered Appoints Yetunde Oni, CEO Standard Chartered Sierra Leone

Lagos, 03 December 2020: Yetunde Bolanle Oni has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bank Sierra Leone. Her appointment became effective in November 2020.

Yetunde joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2005 and brings a wealth of experience from her current role as Managing Director & Head Commercial Banking Nigeria & West Africa and previous role as Head of Local Corporates and Senior Relationship Manager/ Area Manager Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria & West Africa.

Yetunde Oni was appointed as the CEO of Standard Chartered Sierra Leonne in November 2020, the first female CEO of the Bank in Sierra Leonne. Prior to her recent appointment, she was the Pioneer Head, Commercial Clients, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd in September 2014 and reappointed Head Commercial Banking in 2017.

Her career began with a stint with the Prime Merchant Bank Treasury & Money markets Group from where she joined Ecobank Nigeria for 10 years and contributed extensively to the development of the Bank’s franchise across a wide spectrum of sectors within the Commercial Banking and Institutional Banking Groups.

With a career in the Banking and Financial Services Industry spanning 27 years, Yetunde joined Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria as a Senior Account Relationship Manager in the Local Corporates Segment in January 2005.

She moved to the Apapa Branch where she double-hatted as the Wholesale Banking Branch Head whilst also successfully originating and developing the Bank’s Local Corporates Portfolio within the Apapa and Ogun State Region. She was subsequently appointed as the Head, Local Corporates in May 2010.

As Head, Local Corporates, Yetunde led the team in building a strong Local Corporates franchise through a strong focus on profitability, balance sheet optimisation and strategic client engagement. Through the Bank’s support, a number of clients within the portfolio were able to actualise their cross-border expansion goals and have now successfully grown their footprint beyond Nigeria to other countries in Africa, Asia & the Middle East.

As the Pioneer Head of Commercial Banking, Yetunde led the team in the execution of its strategic objectives of leveraging the Banks Trade, FX & Network capabilities to support the value chain of client businesses in key growth sectors.

Yetunde graduated from the University of Ibadan with a Bachelors degree (Honors) in Economics and has attained several professional and Leadership certifications internationally and locally.

She holds an MBA from Bangor University and is an alumnus of Oxford University and INSEAD Business School, Singapore. Yetunde also has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

She is an invested member in several reputable industry affiliations within and outside the Bank such as being an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB), Women in Management and Business (WIMBIZ), Chartered Institute of Loan and Risk Management (CILRM), Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) and SCB Network of Women.

Commenting on the announcement, Lamin Manjang, CEO Standard Chartered Nigeria & West Africa said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Yetunde Oni as Country CEO for Standard Chartered Bank Sierra Leone. In her new role as CEO, Yetunde will oversee the Sierra Leone franchise, and will lead the Bank’s refreshed strategic priorities in the market, strengthen our client base, expand our products and services offering, and solidify our network as the country moves towards economic resurgence and diversification.

The Bank remains grateful to conduct banking activities in Sierra Leone. Given our footprint in 60 markets across the world, we will continue to leverage our presence in Sierra Leone to promote trade, investment and capital flow from our network spanning around 60 countries, in support of the Government’s sustainable development agenda.”

