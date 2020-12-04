Morocco: Veolia Reiterates its Commitment to Innovation and Training

RABAT, Morocco–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In line with its unwavering commitment to supporting the Cherifian Kingdom’s efforts in the management of environmental issues, Veolia Morocco and its subsidiaries, Redal and Amendis, focus on innovation and training. As such, during his visit to Morocco last November, Christophe Maquet, Director of Veolia’s Africa & Middle East Zone, notably attended the 1st anniversary of Redal’s smart monitoring center “Hubgrade” and the launch of the 2nd Alternate Training Course at Amendis’ Training and Skills Center.

“We, at Veolia, are aptly positioned to support the Kingdom and ensure a highly efficient management control of environmental issues in line with economic and industrial development,” commented Mr. Maquet. “Our strength lies not only in our ability to deliver services and solutions essential to support water, waste and energy management, but also in being able to create synergy across all three activities and be a trusted partner across the regions in which we operate.”

As a veritable “hypervision” system built on location, skills, and digital solutions, “Hubgrade” is permanently linked to 630 power stations, 67 hydraulic sectors, 27 pressure floors or 45 operating vehicles. The center manages approximately 7,000 information and 1,300 alerts in real time and boasts a preemptive leaks detection system. Its efficient operational indicators ensure quick decision-making.

Thanks to the power of data, the system offers a concrete response to the constraints associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, while enhancing operational synergies within Veolia’s various business hubs in Morocco.

Enhancing Customer Experience

Such innovations aim to improve customer experience. As a specialist in the management of public utilities, Veolia’s digital dashboards make performance indicators visible and immediately available to monitoring services of delegating entities.

To improve customer relations and customer services, many of our projects put customers at the heart of our digital culture, allowing users to interact online, submit their queries, report a malfunction, or pay their bill. As such, Veolia’s subsidiaries Amendis and Redal have launched the digital invoicing processing, a free service that prevents late payments while reducing paper usage and waste.

A key Focus on Training and Engagement

While key skills are needed to drive digital transformation, the visit by the Director of Veolia’s Africa & Middle East Zone marked an opportunity to celebrate the 1st anniversary of the Alternate Training Course at the Amendis Training and Skills Centre in Tetouan. Since its inception in 2017, the center has allowed more than 3,000 agents to develop their talents across our environmental professions. Ever since, it became a true national center of excellence, offering a wide array of training services, fully adapted to the needs and specificities of Amendis’ different occupations, as well as those of local authorities and entities.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contacts

Veolia Africa and Middle East

Stéphane Galfré, Communications Director



Email: stephane.galfre@veolia.com