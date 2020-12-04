Ecobank reports 87% drop in Profit After Tax to N10.3Bn in Q3 2020

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated Plc, reports audited results for nine months ended 30th September 2020.

From the result, Ecobank Group’s gross earnings down 5% to $1,613.4 million (up 0.4% to NGN 613.1 billion) while its revenue rose by 4% to $1,213.5 million (up 9% to NGN 461.2 billion).

Key financial highlights:

Profit before tax and goodwill impairment down 17% to $250.2 million (down 13% to NGN 95.1 billion)

Profit before tax down 70% to $90.8 million (down 68% to NGN 34.5 billion)

Profit after tax down 88% to $27.1 million (down 87% to NGN 10.3 billion)

Total assets up 3% to $24.4 billion (up 9% to NGN 9,430.2 billion)

Loans and advances to customers down 8% to $8.5 billion (down 3% to NGN 3,294.5 billion)

Deposits from customers up 7% to $17.3 billion (up 13% to NGN 6,685.8 billion)

Total equity down 3% to $1.8 billion (up 3% at NGN 708.6 billion)

