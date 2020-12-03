Middle-East & Africa Pet Food Market Overview Report 2020-2025 Featuring Nestle, Mars, Colgate-Palmolive, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The combined market of Middle-East & African pet food has crossed USD 3 Billion in 2019

The food products in the market that ensure enough nutrition and mineral for the healthy growth of pets and development are available as dry food, wet food, snack, and treats. Developing dog food requests alongside higher footing in the premium pet food section is foreseen to drive the pet food market over a period. Soon, the demand for dry natural pet food is likely to increase and capture a considerable market.

The whole pet food segment has contributed the most to the total pet care market. The rising ownership of pets, especially dogs and cats stressed life causing a need for adoption of pets and being treated like family, increased awareness of the fact that pet should eat pet food rather than home-cooked food, online availability of pet food products, are the factors behind the growth of the pet food market. The pet food market is gaining the maximum market share and will dominate the market in the forecast period as well. Pet owners want healthy food choices for their pets, and they are looking out for the food products that contain the best nutritional value for their pets, which is expected to drive the growth of the Middle East pet food market immensely.

Even though the Middle-East & African pet food market is at a nascent stage, it has registered the fastest growth globally. Considering the major countries in both regions, Saudi Arabia has contributed majorly to the pet food revenue generation. The forecasted growth from the African region is expected to grow with a CAGR of above 7% till 2025, with grain free organic pet food products being demanded majorly.

The urban pet parents are demanding dry food products, which pushed the revenue share to more than 55%. The snacks & treats category has witnessed growth as the pet parents consider it as a reward to their pets during practice sessions and playtime. Canned food is generally preferred for dogs as it contains proteins, fats, and barely any sugar. Higher absorbability offered by wet food makes it best for cats and dogs with ailments and those that are finicky eaters.

Major companies in the market

The leading market players of the Middle East pet care market are Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group Inc

Considered for the report:

Geography: Middle East and Africa

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecasted year: 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology

3 Regional Analysis

4 Global Pet Population Analysis

4.1 By Country (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish)

5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.1 Global Pet Food Market Outlook

6 Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1 Market Size By Value

6.2 Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

7 UAE Pet Care Market Outlook

7.1 UAE Pet Food Market Outlook

8 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Outlook

8.1 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Outlook

9 Rest Of Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

9.1 Rest Of Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

10 Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

10.1 Market Size By Value

10.2 Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

11 South Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

11.1 South Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

12 Rest Of Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

12.1 Rest Of Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

13 Company profiles

Nestle SA

Mars Incorporated

Colgate-Palmolive

Blue-Buffalo

Champion Pet Foods

United Pet Group Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w6faew

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900