Middle-East & Africa Pet Care (Food, Grooming, Accessories & Healthcare) Market Outlook Report 2020-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Middle-East & Africa Pet Care (Food, Grooming, Accessories & Healthcare) Market Outlook, 2025 gives a comprehensive analysis of the pet care market of the Middle East and Africa, where the pet parents are seen spending more on facilitating their pets with a quality lifestyle.

The need for companionship is driving the pet care market due to which the adoption rate of pets is increasing. The Middle East & African pet care industry continues to see an increment in pet adoption rates, with the Middle East countries dominating the market, while African regions showing a fast growth rate. The combined forecasted revenue can be expected to reach USD 7 Billion by 2025. Advances in technology are making healthcare, accessories, grooming services, and training facilities readily available to the owners.

The pet food market of the Middle East is driven by the growing awareness of pet parents regarding pet health, thus growing the demand for packaged and premium products. The demand for pets for companionship and security purpose is rising due to the growing trend towards the nuclear family. It has considerably boosted the demand for these products. The increasing cost of feeding pets hinders the growth of the pet food market.

The pet owners are looking for better quality pet services that include pet accessories, grooming, and healthcare & are ready to pay more for the same. Out of all pet care segments, healthcare generates the highest revenue in these regions. The requirements of pet dogs and cats make more than 70% of the revenue generated. Along with this, the increase in the possibilities of purchasing pet care products and availing services through online means has also affected the market. Millennial pet owners are likely to use the technology and the applications to keep track of their pets.

The developments of pet specialist organizations offering administrations protecting flying creatures from sickness, injury, and stress have been observed in the region. Along with this, they also offer bird-grooming facilities such as keeping feathers dry and clean, trim beaks and nails, and help to avoid awkward shedding. They are also collaborating with retail locations with water basins, showers, and trimmers for new winged creature owners.

Major companies in the market

The leading market players of the Middle East pet care market are Nestle Sa, Mars Incorporated, Nestle SA, Mars Incorporated, Colgate-Palmolive, J M Smucker, Blue-Buffalo, Champion Pet Foods, United Pet Group Inc, PLB Internationa, Scott Pet, Inc., Unicharm Corporation, Laroy Group, Deuerer GmbH, Heristo AG, Well Pet, Proveedora La Perla S.A. de C.V., NicoluzziRacoes, Raw Gold, Promeal Ltd., Heritage Foods Kenya Ltd., Lider Pet Food, De Haan Pet Food

Considered for the report:

Geography: the Middle East and Africa

Base year: 2019

Estimated year: 2020

Forecasted year: 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology

3 Regional Analysis

4 Global Pet Population Analysis

4.1 By Country (Dog/ Cat/ Bird/ Fish)

5 Global Pet Care Market Outlook

5.1 Market Size By Value By Segment

5.2 Market Share

5.3 Global Pet Food Market Outlook

5.4 Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

5.5 Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

5.6 Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

6 Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1 Market Size By Value

6.2 Market Share

6.3 Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

6.4 Middle East Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

6.5 Middle East Pet Accessories Market Outlook

6.6 Middle East Pet Grooming Market Outlook

7 UAE Pet Care Market Outlook

7.1 UAE Pet Food Market Outlook

7.2 UAE Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

8 Saudi Arabia Pet Care Market Outlook

8.1 Saudi Arabia Pet Food Market Outlook

8.2 Saudi Arabia Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

9 Rest Of Middle East Pet Care Market Outlook

9.1 Rest Of Middle East Pet Food Market Outlook

9.2 Rest Of Middle East Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

10 Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

10.1 Market Size By Value

10.2 Market Share

10.3 Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

10.4 Africa Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

10.5 Africa Pet Accessories Market Outlook

10.6 Africa Pet Grooming Market Outlook

11 South Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

11.1 South Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

11.2 South Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

12 Rest Of Africa Pet Care Market Outlook

12.1 Rest Of Africa Pet Food Market Outlook

12.2 Rest Of Africa Pet Healthcare, Accessories and Grooming Market Outlook

13 Policy & Regulatory Landscape

14 Market Dynamics

14.1 Key Drivers

14.2 Key Challenges

15 Market Trends & Developments

15.1 Frequent feeding of Treats

15.2 Personalization as the need of time

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Porters Five forced

16.2 Company Profiles

17 Strategic Recommendation

