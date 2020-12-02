NiDCOM congratulates Adeyemo on his nomination as U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary

By Maureen Okon

Abuja, Dec. 2, 2020 Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) has congratulated Nigerian-born Adewale Adeyemo on his nomination as the U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary by. President-elect Joe Biden

Chairman/Chief Executive Officers of NiDCOM Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa congratulated Adeyemo in a statement by AbdurRahman Balogun, Head, Media and Public Relations Unit of the commission.

According to Dabiri-Erewa,

Adeyemo, a former senior international economic adviser during the Obama administration has spent his career working with organisations that are at the intersection of public policy.

The NiDCOM chair said that Adeyemo’s nomination by Biden would make him the first ever black person to be the Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Treasury.

She said that the nomination of the Nigerian did not come as a surprise going by the success he had attained in the various positions he held before now.

She wished Adeyemo a smooth, hitch-free senate confirmation and unparalleled success in the job.

Before working in the Obama administration, Adeyemo worked as Editor at the Hamilton Project where he served as Senior Adviser and Deputy Chief of staff to Jack Lew of U.S. Department of Treasury.

He currently serves as the President of the Obama foundation but before his appointment as the President of the Obama foundation, he served in various positions in the Obama administration.

In 2015, he was appointed to concurrently serve as Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

He was Assistant Secretary for the International Markets and Development at the Treasury department.

