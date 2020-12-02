Lagos Assembly passes Lottery, Gaming Authority Bill

By Adekunle Williams

Ikeja, Dec. 1, 2020 The Lagos State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill for the establishment of Lagos State Lottery And Gaming Authority.

The assembly passed the bill through a voice vote after its third reading.

The Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, explained that the passage of the bill had harmonised all other laws relating to gaming and lottery activities in the state.

Obasa said that the bill would further regulate gaming and lottery activities in the state.

The speaker also said an ad hoc committee had been constituted to organise a public hearing on land grabbing in the state.

Obasa noted that the committee would report back to the House in three weeks time.

He said that the House Majority Leader, Mr Sanai Agunbiade (Ikorodu 1), was the Chairman of the committee.

“Other members of the committee are the Deputy Majority Leader, Noheem Adams (Eti-Osa 1), Mrs Mosunmola Sangodara (Surulere 2), and Mr Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1).

“Others included Mr Rasheed Makinde (Ifako-Ijaye 1), Mr Nurudeen Akinsanya (Mushin 1), Mr Victor Akande (Ojo1) and Mr Adedamola Kasunmu (Ikeja 1).

