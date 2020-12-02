IPAC denies endorsing any party for Lagos bye-elections

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, December 02 2020 The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos State says it has not endorsed any political party ahead of the upcoming bye-elections Saturday.

IPAC also distanced itself from the purported endorsement of candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming bye-elections by a coalition of political parties.

IPAC Chaiirman, Femi Olaniyi, in a statement on Monday, said that the council, comprising registered political parties, was not part of the report by the Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State (COPPILS) that 58 political parties had endorsed the APC.

“We are not part of the 58 opposition political parties that endorsed the two APC candidates for the forthcoming bye-elections.

“Nigeria and Lagos State presently have 18 registered political parties as recognised and confirmed by INEC and not 58.

“IPAC in Lagos State, only has 16 political parties represented and identified by the body presently.

“IPAC is not and cannot be represented by any association or formulated body to front or speak for it at any time,” Olaniyi, popularly known as Ferrari, said.

According to him, the reaction is necessary to educate the general public and to clear any confusion.

Olaniyi, however, said that each registered political party was free to support any candidate of its choice either individually or by coalition with other registered political parties, but not in the name of IPAC.

A coalition of no fewer than 58 opposition political parties on Monday reportedly endorsed the Lagos East Senatorial and Kosofe Constituency II House of Assembly candidates, Tokunbo Abiru and Obafemi Saheed, respectively.

“IPAC is the only recognised political parties council for all registered political parties, it is not a party to that,” he said.

