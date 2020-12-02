FG committed to lifting more Nigerians out of poverty – APC UK

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Dec.1, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) United Kingdom Chapter has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is committed to lifting more Nigerians out of poverty despite the country’s current challenges.

Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter gave the assurance on Tuesday in Abuja, while speaking with newsmen at the APC national secretariat, adding that the Federal Government was doing well.

“The APC-led administration has done well, we are not where we should be, but we are not where we used to be.

“The security challenges we face currently as a country would be overcome before long.

“Terrorists will not defeat the country, we will defeat the terrorists and Nigeria will be a better place.

“Agreed that we have security challenges, but we will keep working on it until we resolve it,” he said.

On the economy and the possibility of the country going into a second wave of recession, Omole said recession was not peculiar to Nigeria.

He explained that recession is a global thing, saying that a lot of countries had gone into recession partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, most countries are even doing worse than Nigeria in areas of economy and security.

“For now, we are doing well, we can do better, we are just appealing to Nigerians to please bear with us as we keep improving and working to move more Nigerians out of poverty.

“It might be difficult and challenging, but this government is committed to doing everything possible to ensure that more Nigerians are lifted out of poverty.

“The government is genuinely committed to this; you can see this from the number of youth programs the administration is embarking on.

“I know we have challenges, but we shouldn’t give up, I know there is a limit to what we could bear, but I see light at the end of the tunnel because we are strong people,” Omole said.

He added that Nigerians should not see the insecurity and killings by Boko Haram insurgency in parts of the country as a failure of the Federal Government.

Omole, therefore, called on Nigerians to continue to support the military and the Federal Government to address the situation.

He, however, said there was need for Nigerians to be mindful of the news they believe, saying that fake news was actually fueling terrorist activities in the country.

He debunked insinuation that the APC may go into extinction after President Muhammadu Buhari would have finished his second tenure as president.

Omole, who described the insinuation as laughable, expressed optimism that the APC would be re-elected in 2023.

“We believe that the APC will be stronger in 2023 and we will continue to be in existence and the governing party. We will shock them in 2023 because APC will be returned to power,” he said.

On zoning of political offices, Omole said though it was not in the party’s constitution, it is an arrangement that should be honoured.

“As for me, zoning has been in our political environment for a long time, though there had been differing views about it, I believe totally in it as long as the party actually agrees with it,” he said.

According to him, zoning arrangement will give every zone in the country a shot at the presidency or any other political office.

