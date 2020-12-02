Evercare Group Adopts Uptodate Advanced Across Hospitals in Africa and India

Wolters Kluwer clinical decision support resource provides interactive guidance in clinical pathways



WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#africahealth—Wolters Kluwer, Health, a global provider of trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions, announced that the Evercare Group, a leading, impact-driven healthcare network in emerging markets, has chosen UpToDate® Advanced to enhance patient care and quality throughout its group. UpToDate is now available to care teams at Evercare’s Metropolitan Hospital, Nairobi Women’s Hospital and Avenue Hospital in Kenya, Evercare Hospital Lekki in Nigeria, and the CARE Hospitals Group in India.

“We have 29 hospitals, 16 clinics and over 60 diagnostic centres in Kenya, Nigeria, India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and we believe in making the best use of technological developments to provide accessible, affordable, and effective services that enhance life expectancy, quality of life, diagnostic and treatment options,” said Massimiliano Colella, CEO of the Evercare Group. “We chose UpToDate Advanced to support us in this endeavor and to help our clinicians make the most appropriate care decisions for every patient, every time.”

UpToDate Advanced is a new generation of clinical decision support that leverages evidence-based content in UpToDate to address knowledge gaps affecting care quality today. Evercare Group selected UpToDate Advanced for its Pathways which provide interactive guidance along critical decision points, personalized for each patient. UpToDate Pathways will also be used in the development of local clinical pathways that are specific to the hospital and designed to improve quality performance metrics through the adoption of evidence-based medicine.

“We are honored to support the Evercare Group in their efforts to provide the best clinical outcomes for every patient,” commented Denise Basow, MD, President and CEO of Clinical Effectiveness, Wolters Kluwer, Health. “Their far-reaching commitment to reducing variations in care with UpToDate Advanced truly embodies our mission to deliver deep impact when and where it matters most.”

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/healthand follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Contacts

André Rebelo



Public Relations Manager



Wolters Kluwer



+1 781.392.2411



andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com