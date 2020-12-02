Accenture Promotes 605 New Managing Directors and Appoints 63 New Senior Managing Directors

Company achieves its goal of 25% women managing directors globally and sets new goal of 30% by 2025

Recently announced 2025 goals for increased race and ethnicity representation in the US, the UK and South Africa, which includes managing director goals

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the promotion of 605 people to managing director, and the appointment by the CEO of 63 people to senior managing director — including a record percentage of women. The company also set a new goal for increasing gender representation and recently announced goals in US, UK and South Africa for increased race and ethnicity representation.



“These promotions and appointments are a recognition of the tremendous difference these leaders are making for our people, clients, shareholders, partners and communities,” said Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer of Accenture. “We thank each of them for their contributions, celebrate their career milestones — and look forward to their inspiring leadership and bold innovation to create even greater value.”

Thirty-nine percent (237) of all promotions to managing director are women, up from 36% (260) in 2019; and 29% (18) of all appointments to senior managing director are women, up from 19% (11) in 2019. The company has achieved its goal of 25% women managing directors globally by the end of 2020 and has set a new goal of 30% by 2025.

The company recently announced new goals for increased race and ethnicity representation in the US, the UK and South Africa by 2025 — and today reported the outcomes of promotions and appointments, which are effective December 1. Details follow:

US Goals: More than double the number of African American and Black and Hispanic American and Latinx managing directors. This will increase representation of African American and Black managing directors from 2.8% to 4.4% and of Hispanic American and Latinx managing directors from 3.5% to 4.7%. This year, among the 208 new managing directors in the US, 8% (17) are African American/Black and nearly 5% (10) are Hispanic American/Latinx, bringing the total to 3.2% African American and Black and 3.6% Hispanic American and Latinx managing directors today. Among the 37 new senior managing directors in the US, 3% (1) are African American/Black and 3% (1) are Hispanic American/Latinx. UK Goal: More than double the number of Black managing directors to 16 or more. Among the 37 new managing directors promoted in the UK, 5% (2) are Black, which brings the total to 1.4% (9) Black managing directors. There were no appointments to senior managing director. South Africa Goals: Increase the representation of African Black, Coloured* and Indian managing directors from 39% to 70%, with a specific focus on African Black and Coloured representation. The company also announced new goals to increase the representation of women managing directors in South Africa from 28% to 50%. There were no managing director promotions or senior managing director appointments in South Africa.

“All of these extraordinary leaders have stepped up to work in new ways and collaborate as one Accenture,” said Ellyn Shook, Chief Leadership and Human Resources Officer of Accenture. “We set a high bar for the value our leaders deliver, and each of these people exemplifies inclusive leadership and deep compassion — demonstrating that how one leads is just as important as the value they deliver to benefit all of our stakeholders.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

*Editor’s note: Coloured is a multiracial ethnic group native to Southern Africa who have ancestry from more than one of the various populations inhabiting the region, including Khoisan, Bantu, Afrikaner, Whites, Austronesian, East Asian or South Asian.

Contacts

Sam Hyland



Accenture



+1 917 452 5184



samuel.hyland@accenture.com

Peter Soh



Accenture



+1 703 947 2571



peter.y.soh@accenture.com