2,136 police personnel for Plateau South senatorial bye-election — Commissioner

By Peter Amine

Shendam (Plateau) Dec. 1, 2020 The Commissioner of Police, Plateau Command, Mr Edward Egbuka, says 2,136 of its personnel are to be deployed for the Plateau South senatorial bye-election slated for Dec. 5.

Egbuka told stakeholders at a meeting in Shendam on Monday, that each of the 712 polling units in the zone would have three police personnel bringing the total 2,136.

“We have mapped out the areas and we have done our deployment details. For us in the security, we have worked collaboratively and in an efficient manner to maintain peace in the state.

“We will work hard to contain those that will want to sabotage, or work at cross purposes for the smooth running of the electoral process. I want to tell you without sounding threatening, that we are prepared.

“This is a stand alone election, so we will have in each polling unit, three police personnel as well as sister security agencies. It will be foolhardy for anyone to try to truncate the process,” he said.

The CP urged the people to come out in their numbers and exercise their franchise without fear.

Mr Istifanus Mwansat, a representative of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies not to take sides in the election.

“Whenever an election is coming up, INEC will call stakeholders to discuss with them. And we will get all the assurances from the security agencies. What we beseech them is to walk the talk.

” It is not enough to give us the assurances and then we see a different thing on the day of election. I am saying this because we have discovered that what is on ground is entirely different from the discussions.

“Again, the fact is that if you are allowed to vote, then your vote must count. Because for you to have a peaceful election, it is a function of how transparent the election is.

“If you say my vote cannot count and of course in the glaring view of the security agencies, and they cannot do anything, I think it is a call for lawlessness,” he said.

According to him, the PDP is prepared for the election and has presented a credible candidate to represent the zone at the National Assembly.

Mr Abubakar Dogara, Plateau Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) assured the security agencies and INEC of their support for a free, fair and credible election.

