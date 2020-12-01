Yobe: Senate President empowers 300 new wedded couples

By Ahmed Abba

Gashua (Yobe), Dec. 1, 2020 Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday inaugurated empowerment programme for 300 newly wedded couples from less privileged families in Yobe North Senatorial District.

Alhaji Buba Dagona, the Coordinator, Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan (SAIL) Foundation, said the programme was to empower 300 couples that the senate President sponsored recently in seven local government Areas of Yobe North.

The gesture was meant to assist underprivileged intending youths who were due for marriage but could hardly afford it.

He said the empowerment programme was in collaboration with the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSA-SDGs)

Dagona added that the first phase of the training part of the empowerment handled by ‘Hive Africa’ would concentrate on tailoring, soap making, hair dressing, catering, make-up among others.

He said after the 14 days training, each beneficiary would have tools and working capital according to their respective fields of specialisation.

He also said the first week of the training would concentrate on women beneficiaries while their male counterparts would receive their training in the second week.

Justina Alo, one of the trainers, expressed optimism that the beneficiaries would learn the necessary skills within the stipulated period.

Saliha Aminu, one of the beneficiaries, expressed gratitude to the senate President and called on other politicians in the state to emulate him.

On her part, Maryam Auwal, another beneficiary, said “the gesture will not have come at a better time. It will greatly impact on our matrimonial life,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...