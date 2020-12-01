Tinubu Vanguard condemns Borno killing

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Abuja, Nov. 30, 2020 A political pressure group, Tinubu Vanguard, has condemned the gruesome murder of 43 farmers by suspected Boko Haram insurgents in Borno.

Dr Johnny Ben, the group’s Director-General, condemned the act in a statement on Monday, describing the killing as great loss to the people of Borno and the entire country.

Ben urged Nigerians to be vigilant and provide necessary information to security agencies about suspicious movements of criminal element.

“We condemn the killing of 43 farmers in Borno by Boko Haram; it is an indication that the sect is making a strong come back.

“This is a great loss to the people of Borno and indeed the entire country, as the farmers are integral to governments plan towards food security.

“It is worrisome to hear that the bandits also burnt their farm produce after the gruesome killings.

“We sympathise with families of the deceased, the government and the people of Borno,” he said.

The group’s boss called on the military authorities to redouble their efforts to ensure the safety of lives and property of Nigerians in NorthEast and across the country.

