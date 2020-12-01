PDP withdraws from LG election in Kano

By Abbas Bamalli

Kano, Dec 1. 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State says it will not participate in the forthcoming Local Government election in the state scheduled for January 2021.

Alhaji Danladi Kagara, the PDP caretaker Chairman in the State, disclosed their decision while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

He said: “The PDP believes that free and fair elections are integral and essential part of democratic processes as it provides a chance for citizens to choose leaders who will bring development and growth for the benefit of the people.

“However, this is only possible where there is confidence and trust in the electoral process and its leadership. We are of the conviction that these qualities are lacking in the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC).

“The present government in Kano has grossly undermined the Independence of KANSIEC and therefore it lacks the moral impetus to superintendent any election.

“The PDP will not partake in an exercise which is aimed at siphoning the state’s resources, we resist any attempt to use us to assert credibility.

“We urge our teeming young men and women, party members and all other nationalists to remain calm and resolute and to continue being prayerful to God for the restoration of the divinity, prosperity and well-being of the good people of Kano and the country.”

