NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Benue

By Emmanuel Antswen

Makurdi, Dec. 1, 2020 The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun distribution of relief materials to victims of the 2020 flood in Benue.

Mr Eugene Nalong, North Central Coordinator and head of the delegation, disclosed his while distributing the materials on Tuesday in Makurdi.

He said that the food and non-food relief materials were for 2020 flood victims in Guma, Makurdi, Agatu and Otukpo Local Government Areas.

Nalong said that the items would be given directly to the beneficiaries, adding that the agency had earlier carried out enumeration of the victims.

He said that the items included rice, beans, roofing sheet, cloths, vegetable oil, mattresses, pots, diapers, sanitary pads, seasoning zinc nails among others.

The coordinator said that the agency would be making the distribution in partnership with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and other relevant stakeholders.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary (ES), State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, commended NEMA for always being on hand to support victims of disaster in the State.

Shior said that despite government’s efforts to mitigate the effect of flood in the State by opening up more drainages and other water channels, it still experienced flood in 2020.

“Flood in Benue is a perennial challenge. Every rainy season we experience flood here,”he said.

He said that the items would be distributed to all age groups and the physically challenged.

The ES said that the five trucks of grains received from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs would be distributed to the poor and the vulnerable including the Cameroonian refugees residing in Kwande Local government.

He said Gov. Samuel Ortom had directed the agency to empty their stores and distribute all relief materials to those concerned.

