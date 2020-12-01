Sequel to the Board Meeting of May & Baker Nigeria Plc held on Thursday, 26th November 2020 at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, the Company wishes to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange and our shareholders/investing public of the following resolution passed at the meeting:

acceptance of the retirement of Mr. Nnamdi Nathan Okafor as Director and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 31st December, 2020.

the appointment of Mr. Patrick O. Ajah as an Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1st December 2020 and Managing Director of the Company with effect from 1st January 2021.

May & Baker Nigeria appoints new Executive and Managing Director as Nnamdi Nathan Okafor takes a bow

Mr. Patrick Ajah holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) degree from the University of Ibadan, 1994 and also has an MBA (Marketing) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife -2005.

He is a passionate and visionary leader with over two decades of progressive experience and responsibility in a variety of business environments; from Pharmaceuticals to FMCG, Telecoms and manufacturing.

He brings to the Board demonstrable experience in business development, distributor engagement and contracting, P&L oversight, organizational transformation and managing through crisis across countries and cultures in sub-Saharan Africa and in more than eight reputable international/multinational organizations.

