Load shedding: EKEDC urges customers to be patient

By Raji Rasak

Lagos, Dec. 1, 2020 The management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has urged customers in areas on load shedding to be patient with the company.

The General Manager, Corporate Communications Unit, EKEDC, Mr Godwin Idemudia, made the appeal in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said that load shedding was mostly done to preserve the life span of transformers.

“Load shedding is a temporary shutdown of certain electrical lines to prevent the collapse of a power supply to a particular area in our network.

“It is done to relieve stress on a source of electrical power when demand exceed the capacity of the system,” he said.

Idemudia urged customers to always contact the company for all transformer-related problems, or any electrical hazard.

He also advised the customers to be safety conscious during the Yuletide and after.

The general manager said that the safety of the company’s customers was its priority.

Idemudia advised customers to stay away from power lines, warning that staying close to them is dangerous and risky.

“Keep your kids away from electrical cables and sockets. Monitor their activities around electrical appliances.

“Always assume fallen power lines are energised. Stay at least 10 feet away from a fallen power line and any object.

“Please avoid carrying out activities near electrical transformers and under power lines.

“The cost of quality electrical materials is not up to the cost electrical accident. Please ensure you get good materials for electrical work in your homes and offices.

“Avoid flooded area close to power lines, do not go near any fallen electrical cables submerged with water because power lines in contact with water can cause electrocution,” he said.

Idemudia urged the customers to ensure prompt payment of their electricity bills to avoid disconnection during the festive period.

