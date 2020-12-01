Kwara state govt. begins payment of monthly stipend to 10,000 vulnerable adults

By Usman Aliyu

Patigi (Kwara), Dec. 1, 2020 The Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWSSIP) on Monday began the disbursement of N6,000 bimonthly stipend to targeted 10,000 vulnerable adults across the state.

Naija247news reports that the disbursement of the stipend, “Owo Arugbo” commenced in the Patigi local government areas where more than 300 benefited, payments in other local governments are slated for the subsequent days of the week.

Owo Arugbo is a replication of the Conditional Cash Transfer of the Federal Government.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the beneficiaries, Aishatu Madu said that the stipend would help to improve the standard of living of her family.

Madu commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for the initiative, saying that the gesture was the first from the state government in history.

Another beneficiary, Alhaji Salihu Gomina urged the government to sustain the allowance in order to eradicate poverty among the people of the state.

Also speaking, Mr Shehu Naibi, a beneficiary of trader money component “owo isowo said he would inject the money into his business.

Naibi, who received N10,000, hailed the state government for its people-oriented programmes, saying that the money will alleviate poverty amongst the people of the state.

