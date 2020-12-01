Global conference to deepen commodity market reschedules to Dec. 14 – Convener

By Emmanuella Anokam

Abuja, Dec.1, 2020 The Global Commodity Conference (GCC2020) aimed at unlocking economic potential and value in African commodity markets has been rescheduled to Dec. 14, the Convener, JODOR Asset Management (J.A.M.) Ltd. has said.

Mr Nduka Ofulue, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of J.A.M Ltd. on Tuesday in Abuja said the decision to postpone the conference was taken in view of all speakers, partners and delegates.

The conference which has its theme as: “Unlocking Value in African Commodity Markets’’ was formerly scheduled to hold in Abuja from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2.

The expert said the conference was focused on opening market opportunities which would create in excess of 40 million jobs for growing Nigerian/African youth population.

According to him, the conference which will be an innovation summit game-changer for Nigeria and African continent with summit will feature eminent speakers from five continents including organisations.

He urged delegates and support networks to visit: www.jodoram.com.ng; to gain more

summit insight.

The conference is being organised by J.A.M Ltd in partnership with Nigeria Young Farmers Network, Nigeria Commodity Exchange, Databento, Lagos Business School, GEOSON, ADMISI and government parastatals among others.

